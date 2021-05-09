IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 191.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.14% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Professional Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

