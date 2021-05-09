IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,159 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

