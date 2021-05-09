Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $909.53 million and $131.43 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

