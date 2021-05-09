Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $13.08 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $32,681.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006295 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

