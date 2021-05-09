adToken Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adToken has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $904,057.00 and approximately $3,991.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00084775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00784306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.45 or 0.09012241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

