DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0052

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.58 or 0.00615354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,074.19 or 1.00179529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00227077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

