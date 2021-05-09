Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Globe Life worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

NYSE GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $106.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

