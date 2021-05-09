IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.68 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $73.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

