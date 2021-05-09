IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000.

VBR stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $177.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

