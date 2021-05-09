Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

