Spinnaker Trust Purchases 692 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.