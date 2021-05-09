Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

