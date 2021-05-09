Spinnaker Trust Has $1.14 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Motco lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

