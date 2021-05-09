Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,144,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

