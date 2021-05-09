Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.57 and a one year high of $231.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.