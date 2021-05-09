Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,128 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.