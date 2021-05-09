TCF National Bank Buys Shares of 6,771 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.