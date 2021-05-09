Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.63. Qiwi shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 338,729 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Qiwi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Qiwi by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

