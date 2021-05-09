MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

