Canaccord Genuity Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

