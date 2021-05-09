GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

