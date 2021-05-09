Northland Securities Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $24.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.