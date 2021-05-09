National Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

National Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

