Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.