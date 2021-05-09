Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $41.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

GIL opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

