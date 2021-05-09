Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

FSLY opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. Fastly has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

