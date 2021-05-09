Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

EVRI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

