Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $473.08

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.08 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.89), with a volume of 4,914 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,318.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.47.

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

