Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $208.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.