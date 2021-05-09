Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6,594.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

