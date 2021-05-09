InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $104.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

INMD stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

