Robert W. Baird Boosts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $35.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,834,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.