Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.