Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

