Spinnaker Trust Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

