Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.