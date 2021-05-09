FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

