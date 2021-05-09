Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $114.85.

