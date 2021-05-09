Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 654 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

