Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,220.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,067.22. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

