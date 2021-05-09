REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $67.64 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $67.64 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

