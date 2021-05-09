Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.57 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.40 or 0.06656766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.38 or 0.02295747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.24 or 0.00617915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00205481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.75 or 0.00793743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00606710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.00515244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

