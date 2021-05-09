Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $1.66 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $3.18 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.