Canaccord Genuity Raises Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $55.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

