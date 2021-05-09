Roth Capital Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $1,530.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,325.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.78. Shopify has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

