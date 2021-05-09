Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

