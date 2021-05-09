Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Roth Capital

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.