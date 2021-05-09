Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,857 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $63.44 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

