Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.19.

NYSE RWT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

