Cartesi (CTSI) Price Up 94.9% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 94.9% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $422.68 million and approximately $760.21 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00250082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.88 or 0.01215556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00766645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.29 or 0.99332464 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

