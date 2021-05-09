Namecoin Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003182 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $26.80 million and $61,400.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.38 or 0.02295747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00606710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001974 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

